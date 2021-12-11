'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Teaser Debuts Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

The teaser of the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie has just arrived with a glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, a role that was played by Johnny Depp in the first two films of the series. Pleasing the 'Potterheads', the teaser arrived on Friday, announcing that the full trailer will be revealed on Monday, December 13. Notably, unlike many teasers, the new promo goes an extra mile to allow fans to look back over the Harry Potter franchise in just a minute.

With a beautifully edited, cut sizzle extra minute, the teaser offers a sneak-peek into its Fantastic Beasts prequel as well. The trailer video is also said to be a form of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise. While the main part of the video is focused on the fandom- with Harry Potter fans, books, films of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child- the last 30 seconds offers the first look at the Fantastic Beasts 3.

Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one wizarding world. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Monday. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/meebJh9XUf — Fantastic Beasts UK (@BeastsMovieUK) December 10, 2021

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore release date

This is the third installment of the Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts prequel series. The film is expected to pick up from the big reveal from the second movie, which claimed that Obscurus Credence Barebone, played by Ezra Miller, is actually Aurelius Dumbledore. Director David Yates returns for this installment after he directed the last four Harry Potter and the first two Fantastic Beasts movies. Also, J.K Rowling, who was solely credited for the screenplay in the first two movies of the franchise, in this, shares her name with Steve Kloves.

While Redmayne, Miller and Law are returning to screen for the latest outing, the movie also brings Mads Mikkelsen, known for movies like Casino Royale, Druk, The Hunt and Riders of Justice. New additions to the cast will also include Jessica Williams, Richard Coyle and Maria Fernanda Candido. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit theatres on April 8, 2022.

(Image: @FantasticBeastsUK/Twitter)