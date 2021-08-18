'Fast And Furious 10' Finally Gets Release Date; Set To Hit The Theatres In April 2023

Fans of the upcoming thriller film Fast and Furious 10 are rejoicing after the makers announced the release date. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. Fast and Furious 10 is the second to last movie in the Fast and Furious franchise. It is penned by Chris Morgan and directed by Justin Lin.

Fast and Furious 10 finally gets a release date

The film was originally scheduled for release on April 2 of this year. However, the spot was taken by F9 due to delays owning to the COVID-19 pandemic and it got further pushed ahead to June 25. Though the cast has not been revealed yet, it is expected that franchise star Vin Diesel will return, along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez. According to Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne Johnson is not set to return to the franchise, and it is unclear whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto.

On the other hand, the release of Fast and Furious 9 in June certainly helped to liven up the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the film grossing over USD 170 million in the U.S. and over USD 500 million globally. Recently, Universal Pictures took to their social media to announce the movie's record-breaking weekend opening during the pandemic. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Fast and Furious films continue to be an audience favourite, with the film reaching an average rating of B+ on CinemaScore. In the meantime, a sequel to 2019's Hobbs & Shaw is reportedly in development, which may help to fill the gap.

In Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel reprised his role to portray his iconic role of Dominic Toretto along with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson playing Roman Pearce, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Charlize Theron as Cipher. However, the biggest highlight for the fans was to witness the most epic face-off between Vin Diesel and the newly introduced character of John Cena. The former wrestler is playing Jakob Toretto, a highly skilled assassin and Dom's brother/ enemy.

IMAGE: FASTANDFURIOUS/Instagram