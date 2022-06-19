Father's Day 2022: Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West For Being 'best Dad' After Divorce

Popular reality television star Kim Kardashian was recently in the news after she went on a romantic vacation with her beau Pete Davidson and several dreamy pictures of the duo surfaced online. Kim has now taken to Instagram to extend Father's Day 2022 wishes to her ex-husband, Kanye West. The former couple shares four children together, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West a happy father's day



Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Father's Day 2022 and shared a picture of her ex-husband Kanye West on her story. The picture featured him spending quality time with their children and she thanked him for being 'the best dad' to their kids. She wrote, "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye."

This comes after West shared several posts about Kim and Pete on his social media account and was also suspended from Instagram for hate speech and bullying for a brief period of time.

However, Kim mentioned she was trying to 'take the high road' and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she mentioned that she would always be 'protective' about her ex, as he is the father of their kids. As per Cosmopolitan, she mentioned, "I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids."

Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner also took to social media to pen down a sweet note to all the dads in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She included partners whom her daughters have separated from as well, like Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick too. She also included Kourtney's current husband, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott, her son Rob Kardashian and exes Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. In her heartfelt note, she called them all 'amazing fathers' and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!! Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies."