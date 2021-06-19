Father's Day Movies: Grab Popcorn With Your Pop & Binge These 5 Movies On Father's Day!

The unsung heroes of our life, Fathers, seldom get any credit for their sacrifices and unspoken yet unconditional love for their kids. It is only right to celebrate their love and care with a Father's day celebration. As we celebrate Father's day 2021 on the 20th of June, here are some Father's Day movies you need to grab your father for to binge-watch together. PVR Pictures presenting you with five Father's Day movies!

1. Jobs

The brain behind iPhone, a visionary, genius billionaire but most importantly a doting father. Featuring Ashton Kutcher in the titular role, the 2013 movie depicts the journey of a college dropout, riddled with eccentricities and a rocky relationship with his daughter, finding himself and eventually reconciling with his daughter, Lisa. The duo then proceeded to build an empire that Steve named after his daughter. A must-watch movie on Father's day 2021 to understand the turmoils in your relationship with your father and eventually fixing them. Jobs is available on Google Play Movies and iTunes.

2. Made in Italy

If you and your father are a big comic fan, this is the movie for you! Featuring Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson, the 2020 movie depicts the story of a son dealing with the death of his wife. After deciding to sell their villa in Italy, the father-son duo set off on a European Voyage filled with candid talks and reflection on their bond. The movie is a perfect example of cherishing each and every moment with your parents. Made in Italy is available on BookMyShow Stream.

3. Pele: Birth of a Legend

Whether to watch a movie or a football match for Father's day celebration? Pele: Birth of a Legend is the perfect combination of a wholesome movie with the thrill of a match. Following the story of Edson Arantes do Nascimento AKA Pele who made his way from being in 'favelas' of Sao Paulo to becoming one of the greatest players in football history. The inspirational movie is the perfect option for a date with your father to feel inspired and motivated about the future. Watch Pele: Birth of a Legend on Google Play Movies and iTunes.

4. Nebraska

Released in 2013, Alexander Payne's movie dives deep into the fiddly relationship of a parent and child. The movie follows the story of an alcoholic father traveling to Nebraska to win a lottery ticket begrudgingly accompanied by his alienated son. On a road trip, several secrets and confessions are made that help the duo fix their broken bond. This movie is perfect for a movie-junkie father-child duo. Nebraska is streaming on Google Play Movies and iTunes.

5. Den of Thieves

Every father loves a good ol' action movie and this Gerard Butler's power-packed action movie is no exception. The movie provides a thrilling experience depicting the battle of LA County Sheriff’s finest officers and a pack of cunning robbers. Featuring Pablo Schreiber along with O'Shea Jackson Jr., the movie will surely get you pumped up with your father. Den of Thieves is available on Google Play Movies and iTunes.

IMAGE- STILL FROM JOBS, MADE IN ITALY & DEN OF THIEVES

