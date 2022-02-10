Ferrari: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz & Shailene Woodley Roped In For Racing Mogul's Biopic

Sports-based biopics have been common in Hollywood over the years. Ali, Remember the Titans, Moneyball have been some of these films, and the latest biopic is set to be on Ferrari mogul Enzo Ferrari. Ferrari is known for his establishment of the sports car manufacturing company, which also races in Formula One.

The film is being directed by Michael Mann, who is known for his work in the film Heat. There are some developments regarding the casting of the film as per reports, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley have come on board the film.

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz & Shailene Woodley to star in Ferrari

The casting of Ferrari, as per a report on Deadline, has been confirmed. House of Gucci star Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, who got nominated for the Best Actress award at the Oscars earlier this week, and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley have been cast.

Earlier, it was reported that Hugh Jackman was to play the role of the lead protagonist. However, it seems Adam Driver has stepped into the role. Penelope Cruz enacts the part of Enzo Ferrari's wife Laura. Shailene is likely to portray the part of mistress Lina Lardi.

Plot of Ferrari movie

The production of the film is set to start in May this year. Mann has been working on the biopic of Enzo Ferrari for two decades now. The plot of the film is set around 1957 when Ferrari and his wife Laura are battling bankruptcy. Moreover, they are also facing issues in their marriage as they mourned the death of one son and struggled for the acknowledgment of the other. To get rid of his financial woes, Ferrari takes a bit of chance on the Mille Miglia race, which is 1000 miles across Italy.

The film is being penned by Troy Kennedy Martin, who is known for his work on films like The Italian Job. The screenplay is being developed from the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, written by Brock Yates’ book, the report added.

Mann called his actors Adam, Penelope, and Shailene Woodley 'wonderfully talented artistes' and that bringing to life these characters on location in places like Modena and Emilia-Tomagna was a 'vision fulfilled' for him.