What Happened To Kim Novak's Face? Find Out Where The 'Vertigo' Fame Actor Is Today

Kim Novak has been the face of natural beauty in Hollywood every since she began her movie career. Fans swooned over the actor’s naturally beautiful face especially after her significant role in the 1955 classic movie, Picnic. The 87-year-old actor has starred in popular and wildly successful films like The Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Picnic (1955) and Vertigo (1958). However, fans and people across the world, started mocking her after Kim Novak’s face reportedly looked very unnatural in her 2014 Oscar Appearance. Find out, “What happened to Kim Novak’s face?”

Read | Did you know Farhan Akhtar has a Hollywood connection? Read about the lesser-known link

What happened to Kim Novak’s face?

Kim Novak made headlines after her controversial Oscar appearance in 2014. The Vertigo actor, Kim Novak joined Matthew McConaughey to present Best Animated Short Film and Best Animated Feature Film. But her appearance left the Oscars audiences in shock. Many including Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock and ridicule the Vertigo actor Kim Novak’s face.

Like many Hollywood celebrities, Kim Novak has undergone several plastic surgery procedures, in the past few years. However, post her plastic surgery, many people deemed that Kim Novak’s face looked drastically different, unnatural, and overdone. According to the reports of a media portal, Kim Novak has undergone a fat transfer surgery in her face.

Source: @Carolyn6800 (Twitter)

Read | From Gigi Hadid's Instagram to Dua Lipa's posts: Top Hollywood Instagram posts of the week

Hence, the results of the surgery caused Kim Novak's face to appear too plump and round. The media portal went on to add that Kim Novak had also used chemical peels and lasers to smooth out her skin as a part of the surgery. The report also stated that the Picnic actor had gotten her skin tightly pulled around her face and neck. Hence, Kim Novak’s face lacks facial sagging, loose skin, wrinkles, and even laugh lines and suggest that Novak has had a facelift and/or a neck lift.

Read | Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & other Hollywood celbrities who slayed in all-pink outfits

According to the reports on an entertainment portal, the Picnic actor has also had an upper and lower eyelid surgery which in medical terms is known as blepharoplasty. This has been suggested as the actor’s eyelids appear firm and lack any puffiness which should be common for someone her age. The report analysed how her eyebrows looked excessively elevated during her Oscar appearance, which is evidence of a traditional brow lift. It was also being speculated that her nose appeared to be thinner, which can be a result of a medical procedure named rhinoplasty, which in simple terms is known as a nose job.

Read | Beyonce, Rihanna & other Hollywood divas show how to style all-white outfits; see pics

Kim Novak Today: Where does Kim Novak live now?

According to the reports on several media portals, the 87-year-old actor and artist Kim Novak currently lives on a ranch in southern Oregon with her husband, retired veterinarian husband Robert Malloy. The actor has an active Twitter account and also a Pinterest and Facebook page. In 2017, Kim Novak, who is also an artist, made a Me Too painting, lending her support to the international movement against sexual harassment and sexual abuse.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.