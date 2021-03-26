First Look Inside Priyanka Chopra's Indian Restaurant 'SONA' In New York City | View Pics

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, SONA, has finally opened for everyone on Friday, March 26, 2021. The brand new eatery offers scrumptious Indian cuisine and is located in the heart of New York City, USA. Although, ever since PeeCee announced the opening of her restaurant, fans have been eagerly waiting to have a peek into SONA to find out how the restaurant's interior looks like. If you too have been waiting to check out how Priyanka Chopra's SONA restaurant looks like from the inside, then here's a lookbook of the NYC-based Indian restaurant.

Here's a first look at Priyanka Chopra's NYC restaurant 'SONA'

The description of Priyanka Chopra's restaurant according to SONA's official website reads: "SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City." A glance through the website will showcase the ambience of the NYC restaurant. In terms of the setting, Priyanka has given her first-ever restaurant a modern yet minimalist look with ample space for movement. The aesthetic of the restaurant's interior is based on brown and gold with a pop of colours here and there. While the outlet has multiple types of seating arrangements, each space in SONA has been lit with accent lighting. In addition to dining, there is also a bar area at the restaurant with elevated seats surrounding it. Furthermore, it also comprises a private dining area, called Mimi's, that can host 8-30 guests.

Check out SONA's lookbook here:

(Image credit: Maneesh K. Goyal Instagram)

(Image credit: Maneesh K. Goyal Instagram)

(Image credit: Maneesh K. Goyal Instagram)

(Image credit: Maneesh K. Goyal Instagram)

(Image credit: Melanie Dunea Instagram)

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to announce the opening of the restaurant by sharing a streak of pictures from SONA's puja ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote: "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with." She also introduced fans to the restaurant's chef and added, "The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country." The interior of SONA has been designed by Melissa Bowers, revealed the actor as she wrote, "Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra & Melanie Dunea Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.