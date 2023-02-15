First Look Of Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Alongside Joaquin Phoenix In Joker 2 Revealed

Filmmaker Todd Philips shared the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck from Joker 2 on Valentine's Day. The filmmaker, on Wednesday, shared the first look on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day." Lady Gaga too took to her Instagram to share the same look and captioned it, "Folie A Deux."

The image shows Gaga's Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands in an expression of shock. Meanwhile, Joker can be seen giving a knowing smile.

The news of Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel of 2019's Joker was announced long ago.

Take a look at their Instagram posts:

More about the film Joker and its highly anticipated sequel

The film is inspired by the comic book characters Harley Quinn and Joker. The original 2019 film, Joker was reportedly supposed to be a standalone film, however after its critical and commercial success, a sequel was announced. The 2019 film earned billion dollars globally and won several awards including Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

It was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two. Actor Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for Best Actor, whereas Hildur Guonadottir won for Best Original Score.

The filming of Joker 2 reportedly began sometime in December 2022. The original film revolves around the origin story of Joker, who is Batman's enemy. Unlike the sequel, actor Margot Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn in the films the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on October 9 next year.

