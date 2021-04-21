'Fixer Upper Mysteries' Cast: Know All About The Actors In The 2017 Hallmark TV Movies

Fixer Upper Mysteries are a series of television movies by Hallmark Channel that premiered in the year 2017. The movie revolves around the projects taken up by Shannon Hammer, who is an expert in the renovation and restoration of Victorian homes; and her beau Macintyre Sullivan. Read along and find out who played the on-screen Shannon and Macintyre in the movies.

A look at Fixer Upper Mysteries cast

Jewel Murray

Jewel Murray who is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, author, poet as well as an actor plays the role of Shannon Hammer, owner of Hammer Constructions in the movies. The Alaska native did her majors in Operative Voice from Interlochen Arts Academy at Michigan and then released her debut album in 1995, which was titled Pieces of You. It sold more than 12 million copies within the United States.

Murray made her acting debut in 1999 starring opposite Tobey Maguire in the movie Ride with the Devil helmed by director Ang Lee. She has starred in the Lifetime movie Ring of Fire, an episode of The Lyons Den and has also hosted the competition series Platinum Hit as well as the documentary, The Incurables. She has also starred in a number of feature films, which include, Howard Stern Birthday Bash, Valentine’s Day, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Ice Princess, Jewel: A Life Uncommon, Return to Me, The Other Sister, Phenomenon, I Shot Andy Warhol, Clueless and Crossing Guard.

Colin Ferguson

Colin Ferguson who is popularly known for playing Sheriff Jack Carter on the Syfy show Eureka, from the year 2006 to 2012, plays the role of Macintyre Sullivan in the Fixer Upper Mysteries. He was also seen in the hit British sitcom Coupling and in the 2007 film Because I said So. The Canadian actor is also a director and producer, while he has appeared in over three dozen television series and films.

His recent appearances in Hallmark movies include Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove and Every Christmas Has a Story. Some of his other television works include Armistead Maupin’s More Tales of the City, Inside the Osmonds, Daydream Believers: The Monkees’ Story. He also starred in the feature film The Opposite of Sex along with Christina Ricci, Martin Donovan and Lisa Kudrow.

