Former Disney Actor Maitland Ward Reveals Her Journey To Adult Films

Former television actor Maitland Ward, who shot to fame through American sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed how she got into adult movies. Speaking to The Daily Beast, an American news portal, Ward said that her journey from television from porn was almost ‘by accident’.

Nearly two decades after the final episode of Boy Meets World was aired, Ward decided to pursue a career in adult movies and became firmly placed on porn’s A-list within five months. Ward, who is in her early 40s, couldn’t believe she became a porn star at this age. She said that she doesn’t have a label and calls herself just a “grown woman who loves sex”. She confessed that she likes to surprise people, shock them and get them stirred up.

Nominations for AVN awards

Ward had apprehensions about her decision and thought she would be more nervous but, according to the television actor, it was unexpectedly easier as she felt that it came naturally to her. The 42-year-old was recently nominated at the AVN awards, called the "Oscars of porn", for her role in Drive, an erotic thriller directed by Kayden Kross. She has now one million followers on Instagram.

The Boy Meets World actor opened up about her journey to the porn world. Ward gained the attention of the social media in 2013 when started posting racy pictures of her. She thought it was cool to project her authentic self and could finally have fun, “be crazy, and be sexy”. Her publicist advised against it and warned that such pictures, at this age, won’t get her role of “Disney mom”. Ward said that she was trying to fight against getting typecasted and didn’t want to play “Disney mom”.

According to the adult star, her social media fans urged to sell adult contents and begged to set up a premium Snapchat account which she obliged. She also set up a Patreon account and got 2,500 paid subscribers within a day. Ward claims that she was number one adult-content creator for Patreon in 2018. She said that she makes money in five figures a month from OnlyFans, a subscription-based website where adult stars provide exclusive content to fans.

