Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Claims His Hollywood Biopic May Happen

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has been making headlines since he managed to escape a 24-hour-surveillance in Japan. Carlos Ghosn was in house arrest in Japan to living lavishly in Lebanon. This incident, termed as the Nissan CEO scandal by media reports, is presently making the rounds on the internet as it is reported that a film will soon be made and released based on the same incident.

Carlos Ghosn on Hollywood approaching him

In an interview with a television broadcast network, Carlos revealed that he planned the whole escape by himself, which was rumoured to involve 15 people, costing millions. For the first half of his escape, he boarded a bullet train undetected to the Osaka airport. In an interview with the same broadcast network, Ghosn opened up about his escape and stated that he knew that he was taking a risk and also knew that if he got the people around him in the loop, not only were they at risk, but there was a chance of slippage, rumours, and leaks. He further stated that because of this, he had to work by himself only with people who were going to operate and nobody else.

Carlos Ghosn, who described himself specifically as a fugitive from injustice, also opened up about wanting to make a film about his life before. He claimed to have met the Birdman producer John Lesher for the OTT platform Netflix, but Netflix denied all the reports. After his escape from Japan, Carlos Ghosn claims that Hollywood seems to be more interested in making a film about him. The former Nissan CEO also said that Hollywood has reached out to him about a biopic on his life story.

