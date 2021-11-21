Former Spider-Man Actor Wanted To Act Alongside Tom Holland In 'No Way Home'; Read

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature some crazy multiverse shenanigans and will bring back some of the fans' favourite characters from the previous franchise. It is rumoured that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be making an appearance in the movie. However, this former Spider-Man actor said that he really wanted to be part of No Way Home, but he was never asked. The actor is none other than, Nicholas Hammond, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man television series in the 1970s.

Nicholas Hammond says he is not a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Hammond said he would love to be a part of the upcoming Spider-Man installment, but he wasn't approached by the makers. He said, "I think it would have been huge fun. It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old guy there. I was really hoping I would be approached but unfortunately, that didn't happen."

The actor further revealed who amongst Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland was his favourite Spider-Man. Hammond said, "Tom Holland's version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him very much a real guy, someone who you could actually forget he had these powers and get caught up in Peter's story."

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was released. Fans are convinced that Andrew and Tobey will be making a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release on December 17, under phase four of MCU and stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong and more.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie