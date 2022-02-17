Frank Pesce, 'Top Gun' & 'Beverly Hills Cop' Actor, Passes Away At The Age Of 75

Frank Pesce, a well-known Hollywood actor has passed away. The actor, who was known for starring in the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and several TV shows, including Miami Vice, Jake And The Fatman, Who's The Boss? and Karen Sisco, breathed his last on February 6, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was 75.

As per a statement by his girlfriend Tammy Scher, Pesce passed away on February 6, 2022, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Complications from dementia reportedly took away his life. The actor's fans are currently mourning his demise and are seemingly devastated by the upsetting news.

More about Frank Pesce

Frank Pesce was born on December 8, 1946, in New York. He entertained his fans as an actor for over four decades. He began his acting career with an episode of NBC's Police Story in 1976. He further went on to guest star in Kojak and further played bit roles in the early Stallone movies Rocky And Paradise Alley.

Pesce's most recognisable roles were in the first two Beverly Hills Cop films starring Eddie Murphy. He played the role of a cigarette buyer in the 1984 original film's opening scene and further portrayed a thug named Carlotta in the film's sequel in 1987. He shared the screen with Eddie Murphy in the second film.

After becoming a character actor, Pesce further played a bartender in Tom Cruise starrer 1986 film Top Gun. He also played a wise guy in Donny Brasco. Pesce landed on receiving story credit for 29th Street, the 1991 film about a lucky man named Frank Pesce Jr., played by Anthony Lapaglia, and his unlucky father Frank Pesce Sr., essayed by Danny Aiello. It was reportedly based on Pesce's real-life story. The movie was helmed by George Gallo, while 20th Century Studios distributed it. Pesce co-wrote the film with James Franciscus.

In the 2010s, specifically from 2015, Pesce began steadily working in films and TV shows. The actor had some guest shots in many hit shows, including Knight Rider, Cagney & Lacey, Matlock, The Greatest American Hero, Who's The Boss? and Miami Vice.

Image: Instagram/@silvybaker02