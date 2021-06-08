Frank Sinatra Is Not Ronan Farrow's Father, Says Late Singer's Former Manager & Friend

One of Frank Sinatra's closest associates dismissed rumours that the singer is Ronan Farrow's father. Mia Farrow, the My Way hitmaker's ex-wife, earlier indicated that the famed vocalist could "maybe" be the biological father of her journalist son, but Tony Oppedisano, who also worked as the crooner's assistant, has dismissed the claim. In excerpts from his new biography, he says, "There's been a lot of talk about Frank possibly being Ronan Farrow’s biological father," he writes in Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours, issued by People magazine. "I believe I am in a position to put an end to rumours."

Frank Sinatra is not Ronan Farrow's father

Tony explained that the former couple remained friends even after their two-year relationship failed and that he even set up a covert meeting between them in New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel while Mia was going through a bad patch in her engagement with Woody Allen. He said that when she was having problems with Allen, she was in a bad spot and in need of a friend and Sinatra was there for her at that time. He did all in his power to soothe her but only in the capacity of a friend. The two never went beyond that even though Mia Farrow was giving vague answers in relation to if Frank Sinatra was Ronan Farrow’s father.

Tony Oppedisano even said that Frank Sinatra’s health conditions made it impossible for him to be Ronan Farrow’s father. Frank Sinatra had to wear a colostomy bag till he was completely recovered from his diverticulitis surgery. Apart from that, his schedule made it impossible for him to be with Mia Farrow. The only way Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow could have been together romantically was if, “Either Mia made a secret trip to shack up with Frank in his California home with [his fourth wife] Barbara present, or Frank, wearing his always romantic colostomy bag, made a quick trip to Connecticut between his Atlantic City performances."

The author of the book further enumerated that Frank Sinatra was not the kind of man who would ignore responsibilities. If Frank Sinatra was Ronan Farrow’s biological father, he would claim him as his own and everyone would know. The entire situation was absurd according to him.

