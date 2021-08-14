Free Guy 2 Release Date: Here's Everything We Know About Ryan Reynolds' Movie Sequel

Ryan Reynolds, one of the prolific American actors, recently arrived with a spectacular movie titled Free Guy that received numerous positive reactions from the audience and the critics. Released on 13 August 2021, the movie was directed by Shawn Levy and backed by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner. As the fans are loving the Ryan starrer sci-fi action comedy, they might now be expecting an update on the Free Guy 2 release date.

When is Free Guy 2 coming out?

With the success of Free Guy from the very first day of the release, fans have been speculating the release of the next movie in line. It will be a piece of sad news for all the fans that there hasn’t been any announcement regarding the Free Guy 2 release date from the makers. As the movie stands fine on its own, it is unlikely that Disney will come up with a sequel anytime soon. As the movie was made under Century Fox, which was recently acquired by Disney, there have been speculations that Disney might not want to make a sequel to the film and adopt another studio’s movie.

Free Guy 2 cast

As mentioned before, the makers haven’t announced or hinted at the Free Guy 2 release date, we could possibly assume the return of the actors who might be cast if ever the sequel was made. While Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as the Guy, even Jodie Comer's Millie, essaying the role of Molotov Girl might return. Joe Keery, the popular actor from The Stranger Things, essayed the role of Walter "Keys" McKeys and is expected to be seen in the sequel. Even Lil Rel Howery as Buddy and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser are also likely to return to the Free Guy 2 cast. On the other hand, Taika Waititi, who played the role of Antwan, might not be seen in the possible sequel as he was defeated at the end of the first film.

What was Free Guy all about?

The movie had a lot been set in the world of video games and followed the life of Ryan Reynolds’ character, Guy, a bank teller who realises that he was a non-player character in a video game. He then decides to become the hero of the story and saves his friends from getting deleted by the maker of the game.

