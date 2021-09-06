'Free Guy' Star Ryan Reynolds And Cast Choose Their Ideal Video Game World; Read

Ryan Reynolds along with the cast of comedy action flick Free Guy revealed the video game they would want to live in for 24 hours. Introducing to an ensemble of characters not relevant to a colossal video game world, the movie was a fresh take on the tale of an ordinary guy becoming extraordinary while saving his loved ones. The movie recently conducted a Global Press Conference where they chose a video game and character they would love to be a part of for a day.

Ryan Reynolds' chooses his video game

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the cast was asked to reveal the video game they loved and the character they would like to become for a day. Answering the question, the lead actor Reynolds promptly recalled playing Mike Tyson's Punch-Out game with his three older brothers. He also hilariously reminisced on the war scenes happening at his childhood home because of the constant fights between his brothers. However, the actor chose Free City, the fictional video game city from Free Guy.

Although Free City does not exist in the real world, the actor explained that he enjoyed the colours and vibes created by the makers of the movie. Admitting that the city is a dangerous place to live in, Reynolds remained firm on his decision of staying in Free City for a day if given a chance. Ryan Reynolds played the double role of Guy and his video game version named Dude.

Free Guy cast's response

Taika Waititi, who played Free City founder Antwan in the film, chose Roblox, which he plays with his daughters Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu. He shared his love for the video game and explained how great it was to turn your daughters into a wolf and simply take a stroll around the landscape. Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who played the double role of Millie Rusk and Molotov Girl chose the classic Harry Potter series, meanwhile, Joe Keery, playing Keys, went for the safest video game by choosing Star Fox.

Lastly, Lil Rel Howery playing Buddy chose Charles Barkley: Shut Up and Jam after recalling his childhood. Utkarsh Ambudkar, playing Mouser, hopped on Reynolds' bandwagon and stated he would like to be in the Free City as he would get to fulfil his wish of becoming the first Indian in the NBA.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy was released theatrically in the USA on August 13 and received a positive response.

