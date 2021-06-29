Freida Pinto Announces Her First Pregnancy With Fiance Cory Tran; Says, 'coming This Fall'

Actor Freida Pinto, on Monday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a post to make an announcement. With her latest multiple-pictures post, Freida revealed that she is expecting her first child with her fiance Cory Tran. In the pictures, Pinto and Tran can be seen giving an ear-to-ear smile while embracing the former's baby bump. Instagramming the photos, Pinto wrote a short caption, which read, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!". interestingly, Tran, who is a photographer, also shared the same post with the same caption on his social media handle.

Freida Pinto announces pregnancy

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to grab the attention of Pinto's acquaintances and followers on the photo-video-sharing platform. Her Love Wedding Repeat costar Sam Claflin, commented, "Noooooo way! No way?! So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you," while actor Olivia Munn wrote, "Congrats sweet friend!!!!". As Kate Bosworth asserted, "Ah!!!! Soooooooo happy for you babe. congrats beautiful mama", Mandy Moore exclaimed, "Congrats lady!!!". Celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty also wrote, "so so excited ! Aunty Kirin is ready for cuddles and babysitting!". "I’m literally screaming and dancing", wrote Mrunal Thakur. The comments section was flooded with numerous verified Instagram handles' wishes.

More about Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

In November 2019, the 36-year-old actor had written a lengthy note on Tran's birthday while announcing their engagement. "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense", an excerpt of her caption read. Her caption further continued, "You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! / All my love with all my heart" Concluding her caption, Pinto added, "Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !".

The duo was first spotted together back in October 2017. Later, in September 2018, they made their public debut as a pair at the U.S. Open. As mentioned above, Tran is a photographer. Meanwhile, Freida is widely known for her debut film Slumdog Millionaire, released in 2008.

