FRIENDS Alumnus Courteney Cox "eats Her Way" Through Disneyland In Latest Video; Watch

FRIENDS star Courteney Cox's Instagram family was quite recently treated with a video of the actor visiting Disneyland as it reopened very recently after being shut for quite some time. In the video, the actor can be seen claiming to have "eaten" all through Disneyland and also sees herself eating a wide variety of eatables, ranging from ice cream to candy floss on a stick to a chicken leg. The video by the FRIENDS cast member garnered several reactions from all across the internet. The same can be found below.

Courteney Cox eats her way through Disneyland:

The above video was reacted to by several fans, industry mates and former castmates alike. While some can be seen expressing their adoration for the FRIENDS cast member, many of Courteney Cox's Instagram family can also be seen expressing how hilarious the video is. A small portion of the responses can be found below.

The internet reacts to Courteney Cox's Disneyland reel:

Image Source: Courteney Cox Instagram

Time and again, the FRIENDS alumnus has entertained her followers through her Instagram videos and posts. One of the other most recent Courteney Cox's Instagram posts sees her doing the famous "Routine" from FRIENDS with English music sensation Ed Sheeran. That video can be found below.

When Courteney Cox did "The Routine" with Ed Sheeran:

Prior to this, the actor was also seen donning the hat of "Chef Monica" (The character played by Courteney Cox in FRIENDS) one more time while she went about the business of making Baked Halibut With Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. The five-minute-long video sees the actor takes the viewers of the same through each step of making the aforementioned dish. The video in question can be found below.

About Courteney Cox's most recent on-screen appearance:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to seeing Courteney Cox in FRIENDS reunion special episode along with others, the viewers also got to see the likes of Justin Bieber, Tom Selleck and Cara Delevingne make an appearance. The trailer for the same can be found below.

FRIENDS reunion special trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.