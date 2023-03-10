FRIENDS Fame Courteney Cox Regrets Getting Facial Fillers: I Think I Messed Up A Lot

Monica aka Courteney Cox is one of the most loved characters from TV show FRIENDS. The actress who became a household name in the 90s post starring in the comedy series got facial fillers which somehow changed her look. However, now, Cox opened up about regretting her decision.

Recently, in a podcast named Gloss Angeles, the actress got candid about going under the knife. Courteney was in a conversation with the hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen when she said, "I think I messed up".

Courteney Cox on getting facial fillers

The actress spoke about the reason behind her drastic step saying, "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself."

She further added, "You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older... I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."

More on Courteney Cox

Not long ago, Courteney became the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the TV category by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Cox was accompanied by her close friends and colleagues Jennifer Anniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Pheobe). For the unversed, she gained fame after starring in sitcom FRIENDS which first aired in 1994.