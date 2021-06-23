FRIENDS' James Michael Tyler Is 'going To Fight This Cancer', Says His Manager Toni Benson

On June 22, 2021, James Michael Tyler aka Gunther in Friends revealed that he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer for three years now. He revealed in an interview about his current situation regarding the disease and his initiative to spread awareness about prostate cancer. The actor seems to be responding well to the treatment.

The 59-year-old actor who shot to fame as the quirky and sassy waiter named Gunther in Friends has been suffering from prostate cancer since 2018. The cancer was detected in a routine health check-up. He cannot walk now, because cancer has spread to his bones and spine which has left his lower body paralysed. He revealed this information in an interview with Today, and he also posted a photo of himself on Instagram after his chemotherapy session. He said in his interview that the cancer has progressed to stage 4 now and he thinks it will probably get him soon.

James Michael Tyler has been undergoing rounds of chemotherapy as well. His manager, Toni Benson told People on Tuesday that he has been responding well to the treatment. Toni Benson also said that despite going through tough times, James Michael has expressed his will to live. She said that James Michael "is going to fight this". She also said that lately he "has been having amazing days". He underwent a second chemotherapy session and has been doing great so far. Everyone, including the actor, are hopeful that it will be effective.

Toni Benson also further added that despite being in a wheelchair he has been "very mobile". She is also optimistic that Tyler has more life to live. She also said that he has an amazing attitude despite his circumstances and she thinks he is not going anywhere anytime soon. She also mentioned that James Michael Tyler wants to spread awareness about cancer and that early detection can help save a lot of trouble later. Toni also said that he is feeling very positive.

James Michael Tyler aka Gunther in Friends was seen on the Friends Reunion episode. He joined the cast via a video call. He later mentioned that it was his own decision to not be physically present at the filming, because his cancer struggle might tamper the mood on the sets.

