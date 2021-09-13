‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Supernatural Encounter

In a recent interview, Friends star Courteney Cox opened up about having a supernatural experience. She narrated the experience in-depth and mentioned that it took place when she lived at the top of a mountain in Los Angeles. The actor is best known as Monica Geller on the show and is famous for keeping her surroundings neat. In conversation with US OK! Magazine, the actor shared that she had a supernatural encounter in the past. She mentioned that her acting teacher had once told her that she kept ‘feeling drafts’ in her house. A friend of hers also told her that they had a dream, where a woman clad in a white dress sat beside Cox as she slept on her bed. However, the actor still didn’t believe there was something amiss.

She explained in the interview that it was only when a FedEx delivery personnel came to her doorbell, did everything changed. She mentioned that he asked her if she was aware that there was a spirit in her house. When she inquired what made him ask her that, he said that there was a spirit standing right behind her. The Friends actor also mentioned that this was when she shifted out of her house.

The actor had earlier mentioned that she has an extremely active mind. She said that she is easily distracted when she is not doing too much. She also joked that she should probably be on medication, but isn’t.

Courteney Cox recently took to Instagram to wish her Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the much-loved sitcom on her birthday. She penned down an elaborate post for her close friend and called her the ‘most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer’ she has ever come across. She also called her a ‘talented writer, loving mother and wife.’ She further wrote, “Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you ❤️”. She also made a reference to the show they did together and asked if Kudrow ever found out what they were feeding a smelly cat. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston stayed in touch even after the sitcom came to an end.

