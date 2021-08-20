Last Updated:

'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Wishes 'funniest Guy' Matthew Perry On His 52nd Birthday

Friends star Courteney Cox took to her Instagram stories on August 19 as she wished co-star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing on his 52nd birthday

Friends star Matthew Perry (aka Chandler Bing) is undoubtedly the funniest guy the show's fans have witnessed over the years and has impressed audiences with his impeccable taste of humour in the 90s show. Not just fans, but her co-star and on-screen wife Courteney Cox believes that too, as she took to her Instagram on August 19 to wish Matthew on the occasion of his 52nd birthday. Sharing a sweet message for the actor, she went into Monica Geller style and wrote a message with a Friends connection. In her Instagram stories, Cox wishes Perry calling him one of the funniest people she knows, giving a Monica Geller reference. 

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played each other's love interests on the popular American sitcom where their adorable relationship was cheered on by fans. 

Matthew Perry is the 'funniest guy' Courteney knows 

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of the duo, Cox wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the funniest people 'I KNOW'," followed by a heart emoji. All the ardent Friends fans could almost imagine Cox's character out of the show shouting "I Know" which has been her famous catchphrase. Fans were excited to see the message from the actor showcasing the duo's offscreen bond. As for the screen, the audiences saw their characters end up together and even become parents to twins by the show's tenth season. 

In another Instagram post recently, Courteney shared a picture with another Friends reference. She could be seen laying in front of the iconic fountain from the Friends opening scene while reading a script from Shining Vale, her upcoming show. The actor came to the Friends studio during her shoot, as she captioned her photo as 'When worlds collide.' 

Perry and Cox reunited with their co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on the much talked about Friends reunion, that premiered recently. The Scream actor also recently got nominated for an Emmy owing to her appearance in the special eventCox was the only lead character in the show to not get an Emmy, as the show aired on television. 

For the unversed, Friends originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. Friends received acclaim throughout its run, becoming one of the most popular television shows of all time.

