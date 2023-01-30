Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Manish Malhotra-designed Chikankari Lehenga

Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her portrayal of Rachel Greene in the sitcom 'Friends' recently made headlines in India after she was spotted wearing a lehnga designed by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Aniston shared the trailer of her upcoming film 'Murder Mystery 2' on her Instagram account on Monday (January 30). In one of the clips from the trailer, the 'We're the Millers' actress can be seen donning a white chikankari lehenga from Manish's Khaab Mijwan collection with very little styling.

She went for natural makeup and kept her hair in a bun. To complete her traditional look, Aniston paired it with stunning statement earrings.

Fashion house Manish Malhotra also shared Jennifer in their traditional attire on their Instagram stories.

More about 'Murder Mystery 2'

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, 'Murder Mystery 2' will be available on streaming services on March 31. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will be playing the role of detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz respectively.

The two are invited to their friend Maharaja's island wedding whose kidnapping leads Nick and Audrey to Paris. The film also features stars like Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani and Dany Boon.

In other news, Aniston has been roped in for a body-swap comedy also starring Julia Roberts as reported by Deadline. Written and directed by Max Barbakow, the film will be backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment.