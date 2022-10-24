'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Why He And Julia Roberts Broke Up: 'I Was Broken...'

Actor Matthew Perry has turned an author as he penned his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Things. Apart from his personal life, addiction battle, near-life death experiences and his time on the sets of the popular sitcom Friends, the actor is also opening up about his romantic life, breakups and girlfriends. In his upcoming memoir, Matthew Perry has also revealed the reason behind his break up with Oscar-winner Julia Roberts.

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts began dating back in 1995 after the latter's cameo in Friends. However, the couple's romance did not last long as they got separated after going out for two months. According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Perry shared the reason behind his split with the Eat Prey Love star in his memoir. In an excerpt, the actor revealed Roberts was too much for him as he constantly thought that the latter would break up with him. He added that he thought he was not enough for her and was unlovable. As a result, Perry ended the relationship and left Roberts confused.

Matthew Perry wrote, "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable."

"So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face," he added.

Julia Roberts' cameo in Friends

Julia Roberts made a cameo in Friends Season 2 as she played Matthew Perry's (Chandler Bing's) childhood classmate (Susie Moss). Susie tried to convince Chandler for a date at a restaurant so that she could steal all of his clothes as payback for embarrassing her in the fourth grade.

