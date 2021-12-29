From Jada Pinkett To Tyra Banks; Celebs Who Shared Their Journey Living With Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith has been quite vocal about her journey with alopecia that causes sudden hair fall. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a video as she got candid about her hair loss journey and said she has learned to accept it. Alopecia areata is a commonly found autoimmune disorder and can occur due to a number of reasons like stress, age and lifestyle habits. Here is a list of celebs who have opened up about their struggles with Alopecia.

1. Tyra Banks

Super Model and former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks always looks camera-ready with beautiful locks. The model once revealed that she had suffered sudden hair loss due to an excessive amount of stress. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she admitted that the pressures of writing her best-selling Young Adult novel Modelland had taken a toll on her. The former model said, "I couldn't just look at the ocean. And in hindsight that wasn't healthy. How can I say this without tearing up? I got a little alopecia from the stress."

2. Viola Davis

Oscar-nominated actor Viola Davis opened up about struggling with alopecia and losing half of her hair just at the age of 28. In an interview with Vulture magazine, the actor said, "I woke up one day and it looked like I had a Mohawk. Big splash of bald on the top of my head. I was like, What is this? Until I found out it was stress-related. That's how I internalized it."

3. Selma Blair

Selma Blair revealed that she had suffered from hair loss after she gave birth to her son. In an interview with People, the Cruel Intentions actor said, "This is so not glamorous, but it’s true: I need to take longer showers so that I can collect the hair that falls out and throw it away so I don’t clog the drain."

4. Jesy Nelson

Singer Jesy Nelson, a former member of the girl group Little Mix revealed that she had suffered from alopecia as a teen because she was bullied. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, she said, "Stress can cause alopecia and it wasn’t nice. I got picked on because I’ve always liked to dress differently. I’ve never really wanted to fit in with everyone else."

5. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches and said that she was going to be friends with alopecia. In the video, she could be heard saying, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that."

(Image: Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith/@tyrabanks/@violadavis)