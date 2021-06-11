From Kim Kardashian To Irina Shayk: Take A Look At Kanye West's Relationship Timeline

American rapper Kanye West and socialite Kim Kardashian’s marriage has ended as the couple filed for divorce earlier this year. It is public knowledge that the couple had a rocky marriage but tried to solve the issues till the end. They also attended couple’s therapy to reconcile their differences. After his divorce from Kim, Kanye has moved on and begun dating again. A report by People has confirmed that Kanye West and Irina Shayk are spending time together. Amid this news, take a look at the Flashing Lights rapper’s dating history.

Kanye West’s relationship timeline

1. Kanye West and Sumeka Rainey

Kanye was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Sumeka Rainey. This was before the rapper had gained fame and this is why their relationship was not in the limelight. He also referred to her in his song Never Let me Down. Their relationship ended when Kanye gained popularity.

2. Kanye West and Alexis Phifer

West began dating designer Alexis Phifer in 2002. Their relationship was on and off throughout its tenure of six years. The report by People stated that they faced serious issues after Kanye released his album The College Dropout. But they got back together and Kanye proposed to Alexis in 2006. But they called it off after West’s mother passed away. But they continue to remain friends.

3. Kanye West and Brooke Crittendon

The 44-year-old actor also dated actor Brooke Crittendon during his brief breakup with Alexis. She also attended the 2006 Grammys with him and his mother. They parted ways the same year.

4. Kanye West and Amber Rose

The Yeezus hitmaker also dated model Amber Rose in 2008. They broke up in 2010 and later alleged that he bullied her post their breakup. Kanye’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was inspired by their breakup which also won a Grammy Award. Amber then married rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013 whom she shares a son with. They got divorced as well.

5. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The high-profile couple began dating in 2012. They were really good friends before they got into a relationship. In December 2012, they announced that they were expecting their first child as well. They got married in 2014 in Italy. Kanye West's relationship with Kim has been a public affair till the end.

6. Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were spotted vacationing in France. They are staying at a luxurious villa in Provence, France. They are not dating officially but are interested in each other romantically.

