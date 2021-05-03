Gal Gadot Aka Wonder Woman Shares A Peek Into Her Intimate Birthday Celebrations; See Pics

Hollywood star Gal Gadot celebrated her 36th birthday on April 30. The actress took to her Instagram handle on May 1 to thank everyone who was with her on the day including fans who stormed her social media accounts with sweet birthday wishes. Gal Gadot seemingly kept her party close and intimate and celebrated it with her husband and a few of her friends. She also included photos from her intimate birthday party in the post and shared them with a caption about being grateful.

In the photos, Gal Gadot can be seen laughing amid an array of balloons. There are also photos of Gadot with her friends who attended the party, as well as a picture of her birthday cake. The post also included a photo of Gal, just as she's about to blow the candles on her birthday cake.

The Wonder Woman actress can be seen wearing a black sleeve cut dress. Along with the pictures, Gal also wrote about how grateful she was to have such "wonderful souls" around her. She wrote, "I'm so grateful to be able to celebrate my birthday with the people I love. Now more than ever I understand how valuable they are and how much of our happiness is affected by the people in our lives. I am a very lucky girl to have so many wonderful souls around me."

Gadot also thanked her fans saying, "I Thank you all for the warm wishes and sending lots of love back at you". Take a look at Gal Gadot's birthday post below.

Gal Gadot on the work front

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in The Snyder Cut or Zack Snyder's Justice League in which she reprised her role as Wonder Woman. The actress will soon be seen in an upcoming film, titled Death on the Nile. The film is an upcoming mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh, with a screenplay by Michael Green.

The film will be based on the 1937 novel of the same name, by Agatha Christie. The story follows Hercule Poirot (a fictional Belgian detective appearing as the main lead in many of Christie's novels), who investigates the murder of a young heiress while on vacation in the Nile.

The film will star Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, and Rose Leslie in the lead roles and will release sometime in 2022.

Image source - Gal Gadot's Instagram