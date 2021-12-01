Gal Gadot 'blown Away' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-watched Film Of All Time

Actor Gal Gadot is riding high on the success of her recent project, Red Notice as it became the most-watched film in the history of the online streaming platform, Netflix. The film that also stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in pivotal roles dethroned Bird Box to become the most-watched film on the platform after the Sandra Bullock-starrer has held on to the number one spot since 2018. Gal Gadot was 'blown away' by the news and penned down a heartfelt caption.

Gal Gadot celebrates as 'Red Notice' becomes most-watched film on Netflix

The actor headed to her Netflix account on Wednesday and expressed how grateful she was as her latest project crossed a milestone. She uploaded a poster that mentioned that film had 328.8 Million viewing hours and wrote, "Wow wow wow… WOW! You guys I can’t tell you how happy, how grateful, how blown away I am by these crazy stats and info." The poster also revealed that the film ranked in the top 10 list of Netflix in 94 countries and for three consecutive weeks since its release.

Gadot thanked fans and viewers who made the film reach new heights and continued in her caption, "You have made our movie the BIGGEST movie in the HISTORY of @netflixfilm !!! You are the reason we’re making these movies. Your love means the world. And never to be taken for granted. Thank YOU ♥️" Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥". Gal Gadot's Red Notice co-star, Dwayne Johnson also commented on the post and referred to the plot of the film as he called Gadot his 'partner in crime'. He wrote, "Absolutely incredible, my partner in crime 🥃💎🙏🏾🖤 ♟Grateful to the bone. To our ENTIRE RED NOTICE TEAM."

Ryan Reynolds had also earlier celebrated as the film became Netflix's most-watched. He posted a collection of behind the scene pictures and thanked fans for showering the film with so much love. He wrote, "Biggest opening weekend ever for @netflixfilm. Congratulations to this whole team — particularly the #RedNotice crew who spent over half the shoot sequestered in hotels. Huge thanks to each and every one of you."

(Image: AP)