Gal Gadot On Participating In Miss Israel 2004: Wanted To Tell My Grandkids...

Gal Gadot recently appeared on the final episode of Hot Ones. Speaking on the show, the actress opened up about performing her stunts, her box office success and more. It was, however, her comments about participating in Miss Israel 2004 that proved to be the surprise package of the episode.

Gal Gadot revealed that she never dreamt of being an actor.

She was recently seen in the Heart Of Stone.

The spy-thriller also starred Alia Bhatt as the antagonist.

Gal Gadot on participating in Miss Israel

During an interaction with Sean Evans on Hot Ones, Gadot revealed that she participated in the pageant as she wanted to tell her grandkids about her being associated with the event. She added that something ‘shocking’ happened during the same.. The actress won the crown even though she did not mean to.

"I only went there for the experience, and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma…, and then I won, and that was shocking; I didn't come to win. I came to have fun, and all of a sudden it's funny, you're 18, you're not taking things seriously."

(A picture of Gal Gadot from the beauty ceremony | Image: X (formerly known as Twitter)

She, however, loved the introductory dance number during the event. “The only component I loved doing was the introductory dance number," said the actress.

Gal Gadot on which fight sequence surprised her most in Wonder Woman

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about watching the second Wonder Woman movie and said that the action sequences made her feel emotional.

"It was like me being an 8-year-old girl watching an amazing girl doing amazing things. That was emotionally effective on me."

Gal Gadot, meanwhile, is in the limelight because of Heart of Stone. The spy-thriller released on Netflix on August 11. It also features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a key role.