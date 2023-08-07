Gal Gadot Reveals Daughter's Cheeky Response After Learning About Her Snow White Role

Gal Gadot will next be seen playing the role of the Evil Queen in the musical adaptation of Disney's classic movie Snow White. The movie is slated to release in 2024 and will feature Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Talking about her role in the movie, Gadot expressed that her daughters weren't quite pelased with her character.

3 things you need to know

Gal Gadot has three daughters- Alma, Maya, and Daniella.

The actress revealed Maya was rather confused with her role in Snow White.

Gal Gadot will also be seen in the movie Heart of Stone.

How did Gal Gadot's daughters react to Snow White role

In an interview with People, Gal Gadot was asked whether her children were excited for her role as Queen Clementianna aka the Evil Queen in the Snow White movie. In her response, the actress said, "Oh my god, yes. Very much so." However, her "middle child" Maya was a bit disappointed as she expected her mother to become Snow White, Gadot added.

(Gal Gadot reveals her daughter's reaction to her role as Evil Queen in Snow White. | Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram)

Explaining further, the Wonder Woman actress said that when her daughters learned of her Snow White filming schedule, "for the [first] month she (Maya) was convinced that I'm gonna play Snow White." But when Gal Gadot clarified that she will play the Evil Queen, "my oldest cheekily said, 'Oh, how appropriate.'" The actress quickly added that they are "happy" though and "can't wait" to hear their mother sing in the musical.

Gal Gadot on balancing her work and personal life

In the conversation with People, Gal Gadot also opened up about how she manages to balance her personal and professional lives. She said that it is a "constant juggle struggle" and revealed that it has been quite "challenging" for her. However, she keeps telling herself, "I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."