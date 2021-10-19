Gal Gadot Was 'shocked' By Joss Whedon's Behaviour On 'Justice League' Sets

2017 was turning point for Gal Gadot when she attained massive global popularity in the role of Wonder Woman. That year, she had featured in the same role in the multi-superhero venture Justice League. However, the actor did not have the best experience on the movie.

The Israeli actor opened up on some of the unpleasant experiences on the set involving writer and replacement director Joss Whedon in the past. Gal had shared that the filmmaker 'threatened' her career at the time of the filming of the venture. She added that she could not believe the manner he behaved with her.

Gal Gadot 'shock' by behaviour of Joss Whedon on Justice League sets

Gal told Elle magazine that she was 'shocked' by the way Whedon spoke to her on the sets. The Wonder Woman 1984 aritst said that going back to the 'sense of righteousness' that she had, she felt 'dizzy' as it was hard to believe that it was really said to her. The actor stated that she was 'shaking trees' at the time of the incident. She credited the heads of Warner Bros, the production company that backed the venture, and that 'they took care of it.'

Gal believed that since he made those statements towards her, she felt that it was likely he would do so with others as well. The 36-year-old also stated that one would 'never know' if his behaviour would have been different if there was a man in place of her. She added that her 'sense of justice' was strong. Gal stated that things were now in the past and it was 'water under the bridge.'

Joss Whedom was one of writers of the films and took over directorial responsibilities after Zack Synder quit the film following the death of his daughter. This is not the first time that Gal had opened up about her unplesant experience with Joss Whedon.

Previously, when the Hollywood Reporter reported that she had questioned the new dialogues given to her character and that he told her he could make her look 'stupid' in the film, Gal said that she had her 'issues' with him and it was 'handled in a timely manner' by Warner Bros.

In another interview with N12, she said that he had 'threatened' her career by saying he would make her career 'miserable' if she 'did something.'