Gal Gadot Worried About Being 'cancelled' Like Gina Carano Over Israel-Palestine Stir Post

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently took to social media and called for peace amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The Hollywood actor received major backlash and flak for supporting her country Israel. Amidst all of this, a report by Rexoxer reveals that Gal Gadot is worried that she will be 'cancelled' like American actor Gina Carano.

Gal Gadot's controversial post

Gal Gadot has found herself in the middle of online attacks in the past week after her social media post calling for peace between Israel and Palestine. The actor had written that her country is at war and that she is worried for her friends, family and fellow countrymen. She had even stated that Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation and that their neighboring countries deserve the same. She concluded her statement by saying that she is praying for better days.

According to a report by Rexoxer, this social media post didn't go down well with netizens who launched a major online attack against the Wonder Woman actor. People called her out for not mentioning or reprimanding her country’s role in the escalation of hostilities. It was also brought to notice that Gadot served two years in the Israel military, with people branding her as a Zionist and saying she’s aiding in the violence against Palestinians.

The actor, in the aftermath of the backlash, disabled her comments section on Instagram. Insider Daniel Richtman also shared that the actor is concerned that she’s going to end up canceled like Gina Carano. Gina was dropped by Disney and her reps after she likewise shared a post on the crisis.

On the work front

On the professional front, Gal Gadot was last seen in The Snyder Cut or Zack Snyder's Justice League in which she reprised her role as Wonder Woman. She has multiple projects in her kitty including Red Notice, the in-development Cleopatra biopic, and spy thriller Heart of Stone. She will also be seen in an upcoming film, titled Death on the Nile. The film is a mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh, with a screenplay by Michael Green.

Image: Gal Gadot's Instagram Account

