Gal Gadot Wraps 'Heart Of Stone' Starring Alia Bhatt; Says 'I Can't Wait For You All...'

Gal Gadot is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, who is not only known for her acting skills but also for her ace action sequences. While she was last seen sharing the screen with Ali Fazal in the film Death On The Nile, the actor is now all set to get involved in some high-octane action in the upcoming film Heart Of Stone. Gal Gadot recently wrapped up the upcoming film, which also stars Jamie Dornan and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt.

Gal Gadot recently took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with the entire cast and crew of her upcoming film Heart Of Stone. In the picture, Gal Gadot could be seen sharing smiles with the film's crew while she wore a white puffer jacket. Sharing the photo, Gadot revealed how she has been planning the film for over four years and has now finished filming it. She revealed she has been shooting the film for the past five months and has filmed it in five different countries.

Gal Gadot wrote, "And that’s a picture wrap!! I can’t believe we are done. this idea came to me about 4 1/2 years ago with only a name, Stone. And today we are finishing an almost 5 months journey in 5 countries!" She further thanked the film's crew and wrote, "I am so proud and must first of all thank all of of the hundreds of crew members who’ve worked tirelessly on this film, the crews in the UK, Italy, Iceland, Morocco, and Portugal! This is going to be huge!" "Our amazing cast, it’s been a pleasure working besides you all. And our fearless leader Tom Harper. My hubby @jaronvarsano , it’s been such a joy bringing this to life with you under our company @pilotwavemotionpictures," the Red Notice star added. In concluding her long note, she penned, "I can’t wait until you all can meet Rachel Stone. And now!!!!! ….. I rest."

Alia Bhatt shares smile with Gal Gadot on Heart Of Stone sets

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt also wrapped her part of the film and shared some BTS pictures from the movie's shoot. She also shared a selfie with Gal Gadot and gave a sneak peek into her fierce role in the film. In the caption, the Darlings star wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience." "I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!" she added.

