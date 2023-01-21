Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Is 'avoiding' House Of The Dragon, Says 'It's Too Weird'

Emilia Clarke, the 'Game of Thrones' star who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the critically acclaimed show, says that she can’t watch 'House of the Dragon'. Clarke in a recent interview said she feels the prequel series to 'Game of Thrones' is “too weird,” even though she’s happy about the success.

Clarke told Variety on January 20 that she’s glad the show was created and went on to win many awards. However, she just can’t get herself to watch it, as it’s “so strange” for her. The GoT star explained her dilemma with an analogy, saying that it’s similar to being invited to a school reunion “that’s not your year.”

"It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards… I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange,” said the 'Me Before You' actress. Emilia Clarke added, "It's kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Emilia Clarke isn’t the only GoT star who talked about being hesitant to pick up 'House of the Dragon'. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show, revealed to Insider back in October 2021 that the show doesn’t have the same feel as GoT, despite having similar costumes, aesthetics and music.

'House of the Dragon' won the Golden Globe Award that 'Game of Thrones' couldn’t

'House of the Dragon' won the Best Television Series - Drama award at the Golden Globe, which 'Game of Thrones' was not able to do. The show was nominated for the award five times but never made the cut.

The prequel also got nominated in a number of categories at the People’s Choice Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards. It also scored the Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot) award at Golden Trailer Awards.

The HBO show features 'Morbius' and 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith, 'Misbehaviour' star Emma D’Arcy, and 'Hot Fuzz' actor Paddy Considine. Other cast members include Tom Glynn-Carney, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Emily Carey.

The first season of the show is available on Disney+ Hotstar and HBO Max.