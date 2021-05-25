'Game Of Thrones': Hannah Waddingham Recounts "worst Day Of Life" While Filming The Show

HBO's iconic show Game Of Thrones engaged the audience with their dangerous and thrilling scenes for over a decade. Needless to say, shooting for such scenes is never easy, and coming forward with her 'worst' experience was actress Hannah Waddingham who opened up about the 'worst day of her life' while filming a particular scene. Read more to know about the 46-year-old actress's traumatizing experience on the show.

Hannah Waddingham was 'waterboarded' for over 10 hours?

Essaying the role of Septa Unella in seasons 5 and 6, Hannah opened up about how she was 'waterboarded' for over ten hours while filming the scene. Talking about the scene, Hannah told Collider Ladies Night that the original scene, where Unella was raped by Gregor Clegane, was changed due to several complaints after Sansa was raped in the show. Hannah explained her confusion when she received a wetsuit top and thought there had been a mistake.

Worst day of Hannah Waddingham's life

Hannah recalled arriving on the set and being informed about the change of scenes to waterboarding instead. The actress was then strapped on a wooden table while Cersei, played by Lena Headey, poured wine on her face. Hannah confessed that it was the worst day of her life. Admitting to not feeling like herself, Hannah faced the dilemma of executing the scene or chickening out.

Hannah Waddingham in Game of Thrones

After the completion of the scene, Hannah recalled telling director Miguel Sapochnik that she did not feel ok. After reaching her hotel, the actress was unable to speak above a whisper and could not forget the traumatizing experience, confirmed Hannah. She also confessed to developing claustrophobia after being waterboarded for over ten hours.

Game of Thrones prequel update

Fans are excited after HBO announced the Game of Thrones prequel last year. Premiering on HBO and HBO Max year, the prequel is titled House of the Dragon. The prequel will depict the story of the events that occurred three years before Game of Thrones. Actor Fabien Frankel is all set to play the role of Ser Criston Cole, according to Variety.

