Game Of Thrones Star Maisie Williams And Reuben Selby Part Ways After 5 Years Of Dating

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have broken up after dating for five years. The Game of Thrones star recently took to social media to announce their split. She termed it 'end of an era.'

In her Instagram note, the actress wrote, "The end of an era with a heartbroken emoticon. @reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers....and it will continue to do so."

"The decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together," she added. Concluding her message on a light note, she penned, "No further questions, please. We must protect our children (dog)."

Take a look at her post.

More about Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby's relationship

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby made their relationship official in March 2019. The New Mutants actress shared a selfie with Reuben and called him the 'apple of her eye'. They were then snapped together at Maisie's Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding in France in June, same year. They twinned in white outfits.

The actress also stepped out for Emmy Awards in 2019 in a custom-made ensemble designed by Reuben. In an interview with Elle, she said, "I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind. He knows my height, my shape, my likes, and my insecurities. He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones.”

The Pistol star also wore one of Reuben's creations for the Met Gala event in May 2021. Before calling it quits, Maisie and her ex kept their relationship private. They also refrained from talking about each other in interviews.