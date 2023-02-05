Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child

Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second baby. Harington announced the news of their second baby's arrival on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The actor appeared as a guest on the show.

When the host Jimmy Fallon asked about his two-year-old baby boy, Harington said, "He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister" and confirmed the news of his wife's second pregnancy. He then shook hands with the host after the latter congratulated him.

Furthermore, the Eternals star admitted that he is "terrified" and said, "You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. This time, the reality check comes much shorter and you get practical, like, real quick."

About Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's relationship

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie rose to fame with their stint in Game of Thrones. In the series, Harington and Leslie played the role of the lovers, Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively. They fell in love while shooting for the eight-season-long series and began dating in 2011. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland.

In September 2022, the couple announced their first pregnancy by debuting Leslie's baby bump in an issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine. The couple confirmed that they have welcomed their baby boy, in February 2021. The couple confirmed the news after their photos with a chest carrier went viral on the Internet.