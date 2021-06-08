GAP Reveals First Drop From Kanye West’s Yeezy X GAP Collaboration, Check Out

Rapper Kanye West’s birthday celebrations turned double after leading clothing brand GAP revealed the first item to be released from their new Yeezy Gap line in collaboration with the singer. Nearly a year since the collaboration was first announced, the clothing line has revealed a blue “round jacket” which will be made from recycled nylon and will be sold for USD 200.

GAP and Kanye West's first drop after collaboration

So far it has been decided by the clothing line that the jacket will be sold in the US only. Floating projections of the Yeezy Gap round jacket will also be displayed in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The rapper who turned 44 on June 8 was also spotted wearing the jacket in the public. The rapper was spotted in LA while stepping out from his car, wearing the blue jacket as he indulges in a conversation with his guards. The bright and bold blue tone of the jacket falls in line with Kanye’s recent obsession with color study and serves as the shade that has dominated his recent fashion choices.

Kanye out in Los Angeles yesterday (6.3.21) pic.twitter.com/iHP98MnHDR — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) June 4, 2021

The jacket features a unique connected collar-lapel design that accents the billowy, front-cropped shape of the outerwear piece. What caught the attention of the fans was his goofy face mask which had his face completely covered with it. Social media users posted memes and poked fun at the rapper’s mask. One of the users wrote, “Kanye taking us back to 2013 when he wore the Maison Margiela face mask on the Yeezus tour,” Another user wrote, “So he’s Looking Glass from Watchmen now?” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Really really nice mask. I could really use that mask for work. Been looking for a mask I can see and breathe through while mowing. I own landscaping business. Where can I find it? Please & Thank you in advance!” A fourth Twitter user commented, “Kanye is now in his Rorschach era.”

Kanye taking us back to 2013 when he wore the maison margiela face mask on the Yeezus tour — X O L A N I (@XolaniMbatha96) June 4, 2021

So he’s Looking Glass from Watchmen now? pic.twitter.com/wOmRJ8LQEz — Kyle Dixon (@kyleleedixon) June 5, 2021

Really really nice mask. I could really use that mask for work. Been lookin for a mask I can see and breathe through while mowing. I own a landscaping business. Where can I find? Please & Thank you in advance! — Mama Preach (@MamaYoung5) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in March this year, the value estimate of Kanye West‘s Yeezy-Gap collection was set at USD 970 million (£697 million), bringing the rapper’s net worth up to an estimated USD 6.6 billion (£4.7 billion). In April, a pair of Nike Air Yeezys shoes worn by the singer at the 2008 Grammy Awards sold for USD 1.8 million (£1.3 million) at an auction ceremony.

IMAGE: AP/GAP/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.