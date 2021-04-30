Last Updated:

Gemma Chan As Sersi Will Lead 'Eternals' Cast, Says Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

Gemma Chan plays Sersi in Eternals, which has an all-star cast. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that she is the lead in the movie. Read to know more.

Eternals is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, the film has a star-studded ensemble cast and fans are excited to see their favourite heroes on the big screen. Ever since the cast and characters were announced, many have been wondering who will lead the superhero team. Now, Kevin Feige has cleared the confusion. 

Gemma Chan as Sersi to lead Eternals team, hints Marvel boss Kevin Feige 

In a recent interview with Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about Eternals and one character that will play a key role. On the diversified Eternals' cast, he said that the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities, and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially. He noted that it was part of what producer Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for them to start working on.

Kevin Feige explained what exactly the makeup was between when Moore put together his internal discussion document, which is how they always start on all of their projects, and what Chloé Zhao came in and did. He admitted that he doesn't recall exactly how the movie shaped, but their discussions affected the casting. The Marvel boss mentioned that there were some characters that they change from male to female, there were some characters that they knew how they were altering them from the books.

Kevin Feige asserted that then everything also came down to casting and who will play which character. He stated that for instance - if there was a lead in Eternals characters, it is Sersi, played by Gemma Chan. He noted that they looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up "really believing" that Chan was best for it. Feige said that thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie.

Eternals' cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Haaz Sleiman. The star-studded ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the project to garner such huge hype. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2021. 

