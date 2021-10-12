George Clooney Recalls Having 'time Of His Life' While Working On 'The Golden Girls'

George Clooney is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry but his rise to the top in Hollywood was certainly not overnight. The actor, on Sunday, reminisced about the early days of his career and said that during the initial days, all he wanted to do was to get acting jobs and work. Clooney recalled a particular cameo he made on the iconic show The Golden Girls.

George Clooney recalls his 'Golden Girls' cameo

George Clooney, over the weekend, made an appearance at the London Film Festival and recalled what it was like working on the show The Golden Girls in his early career. The actor while speaking to 9Honey on the red carpet said, "I mean when you're a young actor you just want a job. I got a call that they said, 'Do you want to do The Golden Girls?' and I was like, 'Are you kidding?' I got to work with Bea Arthur and Betty White. That was the time of my life, it was so much fun."

Clooney played the role of detective Bobby Hopkins for one episode titled 'To Catch a Neighbor' in 1987. The actor later rose to stardom with his role of Dr Doug Ross on the medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Clooney is currently busy promoting his new movie The Tender Bar, which he directed. The coming-of-age drama stars Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck in the lead role. The Ocean's Eleven actor will soon begin the shoot for his romantic comedy movie Ticket To Paradise with Julia Roberts.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite for a new project

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming project that will be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming fame director Jon Watts. The two A-listers will also produce the movie through their respective production labels, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. As per Hollywood Reporter Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and other production houses were in the race to acquire the rights of the movie with the deal ultimately going to Apple studios. Much details about the script and cast have been kept under wraps, but the movie is touted to be a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Image: Instagram/@reitardzz/AP