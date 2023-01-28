George Clooney Says He Suffered From Bell's Palsy As A Child On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Hollywood veteran George Clooney recently recalled having Bell’s Palsy during a recent talk-show appearance. Clooney suffered from Bell’s Palsy (a condition where muscles on one side of the face develop sudden weakness) as a child. Due to the condition, half of his facial muscles were paralysed.

George Clooney talked to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During his appearance, Jimmy Kimmel brought up pictures of Clooney from when he was growing up. Rapper Snoop Dogg was also sitting beside Clooney.

Kimmel brought up a picture where the Gravity actor had a long, wavy hairstyle. Clooney was only 15 in the picture. Before Jimmy Kimmel could make a comment on it, the 'Ticket to Paradise' actor made sure to state that he was suffering from Bell’s Palsy back then.

"Now wait, I want to point out something, because you're going to laugh, going to make a joke,” said George Clooney. He added, “I have Bell's palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed."

Clooney illustrated the difference after he covered half of his face which was unaffected by the condition, and then the latter part which made the condition apparent. He said "Look at this, watch this. On the other side, it's a completely different face. So now make your joke.”

George Clooney gets snappy with Jimmy Kimmel

George Clooney then jokingly beckoned Jimmy Kimmel to make a funny comment, taunting him by saying. "Make your funny joke. Come on, funny man,” Come on, let me give you a sad face."

Jimmy Kimmel turned things around by saying that he did not have a joke, and further suggesting that they should make a toast to lighten things up.

In another one of his pictures, he is seen donning a bowl cut from before his high-school era. As Kimmel brought up the picture, Clooney said that his mother had given him the comical haircut.

George Clooney isn’t the only big star who has shared his struggles with Bell’s Palsy. Angelina Jolie previously opened up about the condition when she was 42 years old, further adding that she also suffered from hypertension, and received a hysterectomy and a double mastectomy.