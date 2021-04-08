'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Clip Features Paul Rudd Shopping With Delicious Yet Scary Twist

The makers of Ghostbusters: Afterlife have finally unveiled another teaser of the film on Wednesday, April 7. The newly released short clip features Paul Rudd doing some grocery shopping. However, what comes after is nothing less than a delicious ride. Check out the scene in the video below:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife new teaser

The clip begins with Paul Rudd picking up some groceries when he hears a weird scream distracting him from shopping. The actor looks in the direction of the sound but continues to shop. Then suddenly audiences are taken to a usual scene wherein a bag of Mini-Puft marshmallows breaks open on its own.

After the packet is torn apart, comes out a tiny buffed marshmallow who can walk and talk. Paul couldn’t believe what’s happening and goes on to touch the tiny yet adorable ghost. As Rudd tickles him, the marshmallow bites him and goes gremlins. In the end, the teaser showcases a mini-army of marshmallows going gaga in the grocery store. While some are burning themselves, another places itself between a bar of chocolate to turn itself into a delicious snack.

This upcoming Ghostbuster film is helmed by Jason Reitman and bankrolled by Ivan Reitman. The next chapter’s plot in the original Ghostbuster universe essays the life of a single mother and her two children who move to a new town. Soon after, they discover their intriguing connection with the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather has left behind. Penned by Gil Kenan in collaboration with the director, the event of this upcoming film is based thirty years after the second movie from the Ghostbuster franchise.

Apart from Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife features Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Ackroyd and Bill Murray reprise their roles from the original films. The upcoming movie is the direct sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and the fourth film in the comedy-horror’s franchise. The movie was initially scheduled to hit the silver screen in July 2020. However, owing to the pandemic the film date was delayed three times previously. Now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is all set to hit the silver screens in November 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ghostbusters: Afterlife new teaser)