Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai Looks Adorable In New Viral Pic

Yolanda Hadid recently shared a series of pictures giving life updates, after her 10 months social media break, from Instagram. In one of the photos, we can see a glimpse of the three generations of Hadid family including Yolanda, her daughter Gigi Hadid and granddaughter Khai Hadid Malik.

In the image, Yolanda can be seen carrying the 2-year-old in her arms, while Gigi is sitting on a horse. The little one was wearing a pink puffer jacket and boots while hanging out with her family at the stable.

See the picture here:

Yolanda Hadid's new post

Sharing the sweet family moments with her social media followers, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote a lengthy note emphasizing the value of quality time with family. She even spoke about keeping a safe distance from social media.

Her post reads, “After my 10 month social media detox i am trying to figure out a healthy way of connecting with my online community without making it a daily thing because posting and engaging in social media can take up too many hours of my day. Maybe its the escape of the everyday struggles we all face but it also makes you disassociate from real life connections, missing out on real time conversations and blessings.”

Yolanda further added, "Steve Jobs did not give a iphone to his own kids for a very good reason… Only In time will we learn the consequences of phone and social media addictions, in the mean time try to stay present, enjoy your family time, have a cup of coffee with a friend, put your phone away when you are with young children, make those around you feel worthy of your time and attention so together we can see all the beauty life has to offer."

Read the full post here:

More on Yolanda Hadid's family

In September 2020, Gigi and her then boyfriend Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter Khai. The couple, however, got separated in October 2021. The Pillowtalk singer was accused of hitting Yolanda and allegedly calling her a “Dutch slut.”

Both Gigi and Zayn now share parental responsibilities for their daughter, and the supermodel frequently mentions Malik in birthdays and holiday-related social media posts.