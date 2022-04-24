Gigi Hadid Birthday: Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid Attend Party In Style

Supermodel Gigi Hadid turned a year older on Saturday, April 23. On the special occasion, the mother of one organised a lavish birthday bash for her friends and family members. The star-studded event was attended by several well-known faces in the industry including Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Here's everything that you know about who wore what at Gigi Hadid's birthday bash.

Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski arrive in style

Blake Lively never fails to stun the fashion police and for attending her pal Gigi Hadid's birthday, the Gossip Girl fame opted for a stylish purple minidress. She completed her ensemble with statement red platform heels and a matching clutch. Emily Ratajkowski opted for a quirky neon dress featuring a powder blue slip. The peppy ensemble was accentuated with oval cut-out detailings and black heel sandals. Emily's sleek hair was parted down and styled in wavy curls. For accessories, she opted for a silver purse with a matching chainlink strap.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister Bella Hadid arrived at the birthday bash in a pleated mini skirt and greyish-blue vest. Her look was completed with high heeled black boots and a zig-zag hairband. Speaking of the birthday girl, Gigi Hadid turned into a silver goddess to mark her special day. She wore sheer pants accentuated with lacy detailings which was paired with a matching body-hugging top and an elongated jacket. Check out the photos below:

Apart from them, Gigi Hadid's birthday party was attended by her parents Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid and the latter's boyfriend Joseph Jingoli. Gigi's younger brother Anwar was also a part of the celebration.

On the special occasion, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photos alongside Gigi. The picture dump included special moments of the duo's childhood days. While sharing the same online, Bella penned a sweet birthday note for her elder sister that reads, "Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u. Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister. I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you". Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid/@emrata/@blakelively