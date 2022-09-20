Gigi Hadid Celebrates Khai's Birthday With Zayn Malik Amid Dating Rumours With DiCaprio

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been grabbing international headlines ever since her dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio began making rounds, weeks after the latter's breakup. The rumoured couple was also spotted spending time together soon after the speculations. However, the model is now seemingly celebrating her daughter Khai's second birthday with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid recently gave a glimpse of her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai's second birthday celebration. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a Peppa Pig-themed three-tier birthday cake. Sharing the photo, Hadid wrote, "Our angel girl turned 2 today." Hadid also hinted at the British singer's attendance at the celebration as she tagged him in the story."

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted together

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic life was recently the topic of discussion for social media users and also the base for many trolls and memes. The Inception star ended his 4-year relationship with Camila Morrone and reportedly found a new romantic interest in supermodel Gigi Hadid. Soon after their dating rumours began making rounds, the two were spotted enjoying at a party in New York City, according to aceshowbiz.com. In the pictures, which surfaced on the internet, the rumoured couple could be seen leaning close to each other visibly involved in a conversation.

According to a report by People, DiCaprio and Hadid are currently getting to know each other and not dating. However, the insider of the publication revealed DiCaprio is "definitely pursuing" the model and added the two are spending time together with other people. The source said, "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

Zayn Malik on Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured romance

As per a source of Hollywood Life, the British singer still has hopes of reuniting with his ex-partner Hadid. The two are currently co-parenting their daughter Khai and are on good terms. However, Malik would love to have another chance to get back together with Hadid, but the news about her relationship with the Titanic star is upsetting for him.

Image: AP