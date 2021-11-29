Gigi Hadid Pens Down Emotional Note On Virgil Abloh's Demise: 'I Am Heartbroken'

The untimely demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh shook the entire entertainment industry. Virgil passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, after privately battling a rare form of cancer for several years. Virgil founded the label Off-White and served as the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media. Supermodel Gigi Hadid penned down an emotional note to mourn the fashion designer demise.

Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Virgil Abloh

Gigi Hadid shared a series of photos with Virgil Abloh as she penned down an emotional note on his demise. The supermodel wrote, "I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man."

Hadid continued and wrote, "I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still, it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honoured by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said.. “See you somewhere, soon™️”."

Virgil Abloh's family confirmed the news of his passing away and informed that he was battling a rare form of cancer. They wrote, "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

