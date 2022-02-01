Gigi Hadid To Co-host Netflix's 'Next In Fashion' Season 2 Along With Tan France

After acing her stint in the fashion world, supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to make an appearance as a host for the second season of the Netflix series Next in Fashion. The 26-year-old will co-host the season alongside Queer Eye's Tan France, who took to social media to express excitement about their collaboration. The first season of the competition series followed designers from around the world as they fought it out to win $250,000 as well as debut their collection on a luxury fashion retailer site called Net-a-Porter.

Gigi Hadid to co-host Next in Fashion season 2 alongside Tan France

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Tran shared a trail of pictures with Gigi and wrote, "Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open at netflixreality.com/NIF @nextinfashion @netflix." Take a look.

Fashion enthusiasts couldn't contain their excitement to see the duo together and dropped comments like, "OMG, what a pairing", "favourite cutes in fashion", "The duo we never knew we needed" among others. Even celebrities like Phoebe Dynevor, Martha Hunt, Tommy Dorfman congratulated the duo for their new venture.

The official Instagram handle of Next In Fashion also broke the news of the besties turning partners in the latest venture. They wrote, "SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2!”. For the uninitiated, the first season of the show premiered on the streaming platform in January 2020 and starred France alongside Alexa Chung. Fashion moguls like Tommy Hilfiger, Phillip Lim and Eva Chen appeared as guest judges on the show.

The second season comes as surprise to many as Netflix cancelled the series in 2020. In an earlier conversation with Variety, France stated "We will not be doing a second season. This is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Gigi has also appeared as a guest judge on the most recent edition of Project Runway. With the model onboard, the show will seemingly get a lot bigger.