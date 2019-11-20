Gigi Hadid To Get Back With Zayn Mailk After Break-up With Tyler Cameron?

Earlier in 2018, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways after their three-year-long on-and-off relationship. Multiple reports suggest that since their break-up, Gigi Hadid dated the Bachellerotte fame star Tyler Cameroon. Now, social media and fan speculations suggest that the two might get back together.

According to a popular news website, now that Gigi Hadid has broken up with Tyler, she is speculatively rekindling her romance with Zayn Malik. Zayn Malik, who was previously a member of the UK boy band One Direction, was first introduced to Gigi Hadid through mutual friends in 2015. However, their relationship ended in rough waters in March last year due to personal reasons, and they parted ways through Twitter. It was also reported that the two were seen together earlier in January. Many fans suggested that the ex-flames would once again start their romance as both of them are currently single. Some of the close circle revealed that they are back in contact with each other since last January.

Earlier in October, a popular Hollywood news wire reported that Gigi Hadid ended her relationship with Tyler in October. The two confirmed their split once they unfollowed each other on social media. On the other hand, Gigi and Zayn continue to 'like' each other’s posts and maintain a casual connection, according to watchful fans. Gigi Hadid is active on her social media, and watchful fans keep an eye on Zayn and Gigi's activities.

On the work front, Zayn Malik recently collaborated with Jungleboi and R3HAB on his latest single, FLAMES:

