Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence On Divorce With Tom Brady, Reveals Actual Reason Of Split

Gisele Bundchen recently opened up on her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady in a recent interview. The fashion model called the divorce ‘the death of her dream’ and refuted the allegations that she gave an ultimatum to Brady to choose between their marriage and his sporting career.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gisele said, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Gisele vehemently denied that her divorce had anything to do with Tom's decision to change his mind about retiring from the NFL. Instead, she insisted that the couple's separation was the result of simply "growing apart" and realising that they desired "different things".

More about Gisele Bundchen-Tom Brady's relationship

Tom first met Gisele in 2006. The couple started dating in the same month the football star ended his romance with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. They later got married in 2009 and have two kids, Benjamin (13), and Vivian (10).

The NFL player also has a son named Jack from his previous relationship with the Blue Bloods actress. The model claimed that when she and Brady first started dating in their 20s, they were at a stage of mutual growth. The couple issued a joint statement on social media in October 2022 announcing the breakup of their marriage.

Tom wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."