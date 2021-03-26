'Gods Of Egypt' Cast Has Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gerard Butler, Chadwick Boseman, & Others

Gods of Egypt is a fantasy action film released in 2016. Directed by Alex Proyas, it is based on the ancient Egyptian deities. The movie has an ensemble cast that includes several popular names from the Hollywood industry. Read to know them and the characters that they play.

'Gods of Egypt' cast and characters

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Horus

The cast of Gods of Egypt has Nikolaj Coster-Waldua portraying Horus. He is the Egyptian God of Air. The actor is well-known for his role as Jamie Lannister in the popular fantasy action series Game of Thrones.

Gerard Butler as Set

One of the most important Gods of Egypt characters is Set, played by Gerard Butler. He is the Egyptian God of the desert. Butler has appeared in movies like Tomorrow Never Dies, The Phantom of Opera, 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and others.

Brenton Thwaites as Bek

Gods of Egypt cast Brenton Thwaites as Bek. He is a young thief who allies Horus. The actor has had major roles in films like Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, Oculus, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and more. The voice of an older Bek that narrates the film is of Lindsay Farris.

Chadwick Boseman as Thoth

Late Chadwick Boseman is part of the cast of Gods of Egypt. He depicted Thoth, the Egyptian God of Wisdom. Boseman earned immense appreciation for his performance as T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), along with movies like 42, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and more.

Elodie Yung as Hathor

The Gods of Egypt characters have Hathor. She is the Goddess of Love and Horus’ lover. It is essayed by Elodie Yung who is best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in the second season of Daredevil and the Netflix miniseries The Defenders. Yung has been a part of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 10 Things I Hate About Live, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and others.

Geoffrey Rush as Ra

The cast of Gods of Egypt has Geoffrey Rush as Ra. He is the Egyptian God of the Sun. The actor has won an Academy Award for a film, a Primetime Emmy Award for television, and a Tony Award for theatre, completing the Triple Crown of Acting.

Bryan Brown as Osiris

Gods of Egypt cast has Bryan Brown as Osiris. He is the Egyptian God of the Afterlife, who is the king of Egypt and the father of Horus. Brown’s acting credits include Breaker Morant, Cocktail, The Thorn Birds, and more.

Goran D. Kleut as Anubis

The Gods of Egypt characters have CGI-ed Anubis. Goran D. Kleut lent his voice and motion capture for the role. He is the Egyptian God of Death.

Rachel Blake as Isis

Isis is the Egyptian Goddess of Health, Marriage, and Wisdom. The character is portrayed by Rachel Blake. Isis is the wife of Osiris and the mother of Horus.

Emma Booth as Nephthys

The Gods of Egypt cast has Emma Both playing Nephthys. She is the Goddess of Protection. Booth has appeared in movies like The Boys Are Back, Parker, Extinction, and more.

Who are the 9 Gods of Egypt?

There are several Egyptian Gods. Who are the 9 Gods of Egypt in the movie, has been a frequently asked question! They are God of Air, God of Desert, God of Wisdom, Goddess of Love, God of the Sun, God of the Afterlife, God of Death, Goddess of Health, Marriage and Wisdom, and Goddess of Protection. Actors who portrayed the characters are given above.

Promo Image Source: lionsgate.com